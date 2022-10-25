Man pleads guilty to child sex crimes in St. Louis

Jason Fujarkski, 43, pleads guilty to four child sex crimes.
Jason Fujasrksi pleaded guilty to four child sex crimes in St. Louis County Monday
Jason Fujasrksi pleaded guilty to four child sex crimes in St. Louis County Monday(St. Louis County Prosecutor)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jason Fujarski pleaded guilty to four child sex crimes in St. Louis County Monday.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape, first-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory rape, and second-degree statutory sodomy.

The abuse started back in 2012, when the victim was only 12-years-old. The victim came forward in 2018. Text messages also connected Fujarski to the victim, prosecutors say.

These incidents were investigated by the Maryland Heights Police Department.

He is being sentenced to 13 years in prison.

“The victim of these despicable crimes preferred this plea agreement to the nightmare of testifying against her abuser at trial,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We are relieved that this outcome brings her some measure of closure and places this child rapist and molester under GPS-monitored state supervision as a sex offender until the day he dies.”

