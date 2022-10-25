How to process trauma and speak to your children about school shootings | Resources and help

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday’s mass shooting at a St. Louis school will impact students, parents and staff in so many ways for years to come.

A teenager shot and killed a student and a teacher and injured seven others at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in South City Monday morning. Responding officers shot and killed the gunman.

A 16-year-old was killed on the scene and Jean Kirk Kuczka, 61, died at a hospital from her injuries. Police identified the gunman as Orlando Harris. The 19-year-old graduated from the same high school last year.

Behavioral Health Response in St. Louis is offering free mental health support. Text BHEARD to 31658, call 988 or 314-469-6644. Young people can call 314-819-8802. Visit their website bhrstl.org for more resources.

YWCA Metro St. Louis is offering counseling services to anyone in need following Monday’s shooting. YWCA’s 24-hour helpline is 314-531-7273.

Visit the National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at this link for information about treating traumatic stress and how to support children and teenagers to cope with such incidents.

Other resources:

BJC Behavioral Health 314-747-7412

Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990

Lutheran Family and Children’s Services 314-787-5100

Family Forward 314-534-9350

Talking to children about shootings

Tips for survivors: Coping with grief after a disaster or traumatic event

The impact of disaster and mass violence events on mental health

Tips for talking with and helping children and youth cope after a disaster or traumatic event: A guide for parents, caregivers, and teachers

Parent guidelines for helping youth after a recent shooting

