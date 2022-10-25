Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday.

School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found guns and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.

A student also brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. Police tell News 4 the student was taken into custody and the gun was seized.

Both incidents occurred one day after a Alexandria Bell, 15, and teacher Jean Kuckza, 61, were shot and killed at Central Visual and Performing Arts Hihg School. Seven victims were injured. The suspect was killed by police.

