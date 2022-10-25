First Alert: Additional rainfall through the afternoon and evening

Weather Discussion: Temperatures will fall through the afternoon as cooler air rushes from the north. It will be a windy day with showers continuing.

There were some morning reports of a few downed branches and small trees in Boone Co, MO. These were caused by 40-50mph wind gusts but were not associated with thunderstorms. Through the evening, we may see winds upwards of 35mph.

Be cautious on the evening commute. With the skies darkening after sunset and the rain, visibility will be reduced. Take it slow.

The first round of rain provided the highest accumulations with widespread amounts between 1-2″. We’ll have a secondary band moving in for the evening commute. This one is not expected to be as heavy, but we need to watch for pockets adding another half to an inch of rainfall.

Tomorrow is a much better day with sunshine and the 60s expected. The next chance for rain arrives this weekend, with showers possible Saturday night and early Sunday. Monday morning (which is Halloween) may also see some rainfall. At this point, the trick-or-treat forecast looks clear.

Through Wednesday Morning (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.