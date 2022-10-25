First Alert: Additional rainfall through Tonight

Weather Discussion: While we get some dry time and breaks, additional rainfall is still possible through tonight.

This evening will be wet at times with scattered rain in the region. Plus, it will be chilly and windy through the evening with some gusts to 35 MPH.

Wednesday will be dry with sunshine in the morning and afternoon, but dress warmly for a typical cool October like day. The rest of the week is dry too and near normal.

By the weekend we do see a chance for some rain, though it won’t be as heavy or long lasting as what we saw Tuesday. And the timing and amounts differ in the forecast models. So check back to plan around this for your weekend plans, but for now we’re leaning towards Saturday night-Sunday for showers, generally 0.1″ to 0.5″ but may end up being on the light side.

An early look at Halloween shows a slight chance for some showers but mainly in the morning. We’ll let you know if that changes, but for now it’s looking dry by trick or treat time and cool with low 60s late afternoon and 50s in the evening.

