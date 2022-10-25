Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A boil advisory has been issued for part of St. Louis City due to low power at a water treatment plant.

City officials tell News 4 the advisory is precautionary and applies to parts of north, south and west St. Louis, so far no contamination has been detected, officials say. The affected areas are:

  • The area bordered by N. Kingshighway to the City limits and Page to Natural Bridge
  • North of Arsenal to Oakland between S. Kingshighway and the western city limit
  • South of Arsenal to Chippewa between S. Kingshighway and Hampton.

The advisory is in effect until further notice. Test results on samples to determine if the water is safe will take 24 hours, the city says.

