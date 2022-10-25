Amazon hosting hiring event in St. Louis area Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon will be hosting a hiring fair at the Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, with positions available at eight facility locations throughout the metro.

The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to a release from Amazon, some jobs will include signing bonuses of up to $3,000.

Any interested candidate can start their new hire process today by applying here.

