Amazon hosting hiring event in St. Louis area Wednesday

The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.(Source: Amazon)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon will be hosting a hiring fair at the Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, with positions available at eight facility locations throughout the metro.

The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to a release from Amazon, some jobs will include signing bonuses of up to $3,000.

Any interested candidate can start their new hire process today by applying here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SLMPD Active Shooter Training
SLMPD has not had large scale active shooter training in years
St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’
How to help victims deal with the mental trauma of the shooting at CVPA
News 4's Damon Arnold visits the memorial dedicated to the victims of the deadly shooting at...
Memorial set up in south St. Louis in honor of high school shooting victims