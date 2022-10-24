Windy ahead of several rounds of rain

Weather Discussion: Showers and storms are moving through western Missouri and will impact us tonight until Tuesday evening.

Today we’ll have temperatures rising ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms. Many will see temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. Winds will be the big story this afternoon. Expect gusts as high as 30mph. Humidity is higher as well as the southerly winds increase the moisture.

A few showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon in advance of the cold front in western Missouri. The cold front doesn’t arrive until late tonight and is not expected to bring severe storms due to the lack of storm energy. It will provide some heavy rain that likely impact the Tuesday morning commute. This is our best chance of rain since at least Labor Day! Because of the ongoing drought conditions and low water levels along lakes, rivers, and streams, flooding is not a big threat. However, some ponding on roads is possible, so allow yourself extra time when heading out.

Additionally, low pressure will reinvigorate a second round. This will bring more showers Tuesday afternoon drive and into the evening commute. Temperatures will sit in the lower 60s Tuesday with the rain overhead.

After the cloud cover, cold front, and rain clear, we’ll enjoy cooler air for the rest of the week! We’ll have many days in the 60s and low chances for rain later this week. Looking way ahead, Halloween is one week out and looks to be dry and cool.

Rain will arrive late Monday night, with waves of wet weather expected through Tuesday. (KMOV)

