WATCH: Student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School describes escaping school shooter

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A student at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School recounted the Monday morning shooting.

6 hospitalized after shooting at South City high school

The freshman student said she heard “boom, boom, boom, boom” while she was on the fourth floor. She told News 4′s Damon Arnold that she was scared and that they worked together to open the window.

The girl said she and other students were told to jump and officers on scene would catch them. After they got out, the students ran to a safe location.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Student describes shooting at South City school
Student describes shooting at South City school
fire
Local fire departments send help for brush fire in central Missouri
boil order
Boil order issued in Festus
wooldridge mo fire
Local fire departments assist in massive central MO fire