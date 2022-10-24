First Alert: Soggy Tuesday With 1-3″ of Rainfall

Weather Discussion: Rain will be heavy at times with waves of showers Tuesday adding up to 1-3″ of rainfall before it ends Tuesday night. Expect the heaviest rain in the mid-morning to early afternoon.

A few showers can’t be ruled out this evening, though the steady rain will slowly advance into western parts of our coverage area and then into St. Louis later tonight. The cold front doesn’t arrive until late tonight and is not expected to bring severe storms due to the lack of storm energy. It will provide some heavy rain that likely impact the Tuesday morning commute, though the heavier downpours in the St. Louis metro should kick up around 9AM to 1PM.

Because of the ongoing drought conditions and low water levels along lakes, rivers, and streams, flooding is not a big threat. However, some ponding on roads is possible, so allow yourself extra time when heading out.

Additionally, low pressure will reinvigorate a second round. This will bring more showers Tuesday afternoon and evening, though these are expected to be more scattered and not as widespread. However, it means the rain chance continues as showers are possible even a little past Midnight into Wednesday morning. The rain will be gone by the Wednesday morning drive.

