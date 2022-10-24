PrEP Awareness Week began on Sunday

A poster for pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, at Central Illinois Friends in Peoria.
A poster for pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, at Central Illinois Friends in Peoria.(Mike Miletich)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis region’s first annual Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) Awareness Week began on Sunday and will continue until Oct. 29.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health and partners are raising awareness this week of PrEP through the Ending the HIV Epidemic program.

According to The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Ending the HIV Epidemic program began in 2019 and is aiming to reduce new infections of the virus by 90% by 2030.

PrEP can be used to reduce the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% and from injection drug use by 74%.

According to the City of St. Louis Department of Health, increasing awareness about PrEP can help support increasing treatment around communities and can encourage people to use free testing and educational resources.

To find a HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STI) testing locations visit gettested.cdc.gov. Tests that can be taken at home can be ordered from https://takemehome.org/.

