3 wounded in shooting at South City high school
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people have been shot at a high school in South City.
The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police told News 4 that the suspect is in custody. There is a large police presence at the scene.
The St. Louis Public School District tweeted that students were still being evacuated from the school as of 9:50 a.m. The evacuated students are being taken to “safe and secure sites” but the exact location has not been released.
Other information was not immediately known. News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene.
