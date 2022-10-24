3 wounded in shooting at South City high school

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people have been shot at a high school in South City.

The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police told News 4 that the suspect is in custody. There is a large police presence at the scene.

The St. Louis Public School District tweeted that students were still being evacuated from the school as of 9:50 a.m. The evacuated students are being taken to “safe and secure sites” but the exact location has not been released.

Other information was not immediately known. News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene.

