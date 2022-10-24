Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.

“We thought ‘Oh the weather is gonna be great! We can go walking.’ I looked up about the streets here, the bricking, the old bricking, we wanted to walk to The Arch,” Nina Wiseman said.

Wiseman and her friend Lynne Erickson road-tripped down to St. Louis for the weekend. They stayed at Horseshoe Casino at Laclede’s Landing. Wiseman and Erickson said they were shocked when locals told them to be careful in the area.

“Everybody we ran across said ‘Oh ladies you don’t wanna walk outside here,’” Wiseman said.

“I was very surprised. I’m from Chicago originally, so I realize there are areas you need to stay out of, but I didn’t realize this was one of the areas,” Erickson added.

Residents sent photos to our newsroom Saturday showing multiple car and building break-ins with what seems like bricks thrown through windows, shattering glass all over the sidewalks.

“I’m 71 and for me, it’s so different from what it was when I was a child. I wish that other people could have the same upbringing that I did, enjoying the city,” Sandy Archer said.

Archer was born and raised in St. Louis. She now lives outside of South County and doesn’t come to the city much. She said it’s sad to see the city like this, especially with the homeless encampment on Laclede’s Landing’s riverfront.

“It’s such a shame, and I don’t really understand some of it because you see ‘help wanted’ signs everywhere, yet you see people on the corners begging for food and money,” Archer explained.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office has said it is taking steps to address Laclede’s Landing. SLMPD has not said whether the suspects are homeless or associated with the encampment.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.