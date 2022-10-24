Home 4 The Holidays: USA Mortgage helps raise the walls

Caption
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - USA Mortgage helped raise the walls during the first day of this year’s Home 4 The Holidays.

Over the next four weeks, KMOV and Habitat for Humanity St. Louis will partner with local organizations to transform a vacant lot into a home for a family.

Click here to learn more about Home Ownership through Habitat for Humanity St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Special Guest Big Foot Monster Truck
State Tech Invites you to Show-Me State Tech (Open House) w/ Special Guest Big Foot Monster Truck
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
Walk to End Alzheimer's Logo
Join KMOV’s Kent Ehrhardt for the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Flyer for the Moment of Remembrance in Belleville.
Moment of Remembrance Ceremony this Sunday in Belleville