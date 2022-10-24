Home 4 The Holidays: USA Mortgage helps raise the walls
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - USA Mortgage helped raise the walls during the first day of this year’s Home 4 The Holidays.
Over the next four weeks, KMOV and Habitat for Humanity St. Louis will partner with local organizations to transform a vacant lot into a home for a family.
Click here to learn more about Home Ownership through Habitat for Humanity St. Louis.
