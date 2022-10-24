Episode 206: Companion Bakery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Walking into the Companion Bakery facility in Maryland Heights, you’re met with the incredible smell of freshly baked bread. Once you meet owner Josh Allen you get a sense of what he’s worked to build for almost three decades.

It’s much more than delicious bread. Companion Bakery is about community and partnership, something Josh says he’s not sure he could have built anywhere but his hometown of St. Louis. He discovered his love of baking while living in California, but when he started his wholesale business in 1993, it made the most sense to do it in St. Louis. Now they’re baking 30,000 pounds of bread each day. Bread and baked goods that head out across the St. Louis area and across the country to restaurants and grocery stores.

The family-owned business says they owe it all to amazing employees, great customers, and a community passionate about good food.

Find Companion products at your local stores, restaurants, and at their café in Ladue.

