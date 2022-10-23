Teen killed in early Sunday morning crash in Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old boy was killed in a car accident in Jefferson County early Sunday morning, police say.

The accident happened on Miller Road near Eagles View Drive around 4:50 a.m. Joseph Hale, Jr,, of House Springs, drove off Miller Road and hit a utility pole before his 1996 Ford F150 caught on fire.

Hale was pronounced dead at the scene.

