Teen killed in early Sunday morning crash in Jefferson County
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old boy was killed in a car accident in Jefferson County early Sunday morning, police say.
The accident happened on Miller Road near Eagles View Drive around 4:50 a.m. Joseph Hale, Jr,, of House Springs, drove off Miller Road and hit a utility pole before his 1996 Ford F150 caught on fire.
Hale was pronounced dead at the scene.
