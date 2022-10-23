Spot rain and windy today, widespread rain on the way this week

Weather Discussion: Expect the radar to be dotted with small showers throughout the day. The brief rain won’t impact many or ruin outdoor plans.

Get outdoors and enjoy another breezy day with gusts up to 30mph, and temperatures near 80°.

Monday is another warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. This warm and slightly more humid day is ahead of the next cold front.

The cold front will start to bring rain to central Missouri late Monday night. Widespread and beneficial rainfall will occur throughout the day Tuesday. I held off on issuing a First Alert Weather Day because trends pushed the axis of highest rainfall south of the metro. Additionally, the showers don’t exhibit a signature of stalling or training, which will help mitigate flood risk. With that said, do be on guard in case of ponding on roadways Tuesday morning. Showers may also be present for the Tuesday evening commute.

