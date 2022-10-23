Longtime East St. Louis educator battling rare form of cancer

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Metro East educator has yet to return to work this school year because of a rare form of cancer.

Donna Cameron, the head librarian for the East St. Louis School District, told News 4 she has adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.

Cameron said she found out around Memorial Day Weekend.

“She got sick. She went to the emergency room. They kind of thought it was maybe food poisoning, but when they took a closer look, they noticed a mass on her adrenal gland,” said Janice Amann, a longtime friend of Cameron. “Donna’s a tough cookie. We actually met in first grade. Donna is an amazing person. Her attitude has been upbeat, and she continues to do for others even amongst her own battle. She’s one of the strongest people we know.”

Cameron told News 4 she’s been traveling back and forth to Texas for treatment from her home in Mascoutah, Illinois.

A fundraiser is being held for Cameron at the Juicy Peanut Bar and Grill in Mascoutah on Sunday from 2-7 p.m.

