Homicide detectives investigating overnight shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 55-year-old man was shot in North City overnight.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Era Ave., which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital, where police say death is imminent.

Other information was not immediately known.

