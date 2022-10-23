Homicide detectives investigating overnight shooting in North City
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 55-year-old man was shot in North City overnight.
Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Era Ave., which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital, where police say death is imminent.
Other information was not immediately known.
