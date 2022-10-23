Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday.

Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.

Firefighters tell News 4 the fire is currently contained. Crews O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe returned home Sunday.

Traffic is being rerouted through New Franklin.



Eastbound traffic will exit at the 106 mile marker onto US 87 northbound, through Boonville to Route P, to US 240, to US 40 and back onto I-70. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) October 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.