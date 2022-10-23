Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate

Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in...
Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday(Jim Gann | Cooper County Fire Protection District)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday.

Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.

Firefighters tell News 4 the fire is currently contained. Crews O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe returned home Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Standing Backbend Pose
Tranquil Time with Taylor: Standing Backbend Pose
North St. Louis nonprofit hosts second annual ‘Guns down, hoops up’ basketball tournament, aims...
North St. Louis nonprofit hosts second annual ‘Guns down, hoops up’ basketball tournament, aims to change community culture
boy assaulted
Metro East school district looks to provide emotional support following assault captured on camera
Two wine store owners in Clayton are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say...
Clayton wine shop owners searching for alleged thief accused of stealing thousands of dollars in expensive wine