Festus under boil advisory after water main break

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - A boil advisory has been issued for the entire city of Festus due to a water main break.

City officials say the water main break happened Saturday. The break has been repaired, but the city is waiting on the results of testing that was done on water samples.

Residents are advised to boil water for drinking, cooking and other types of food preparation.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.