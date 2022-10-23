2 dead, man arrested after crash on WB 70 in St. Charles early Sunday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man and woman died after an accident on westbound I-70 in St. Charles County Sunday after 2 a.m. The other man involved, who police allege was driving while intoxicated, has been arrested.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a report that a man driving a Chevy Corvette hit a Toyota Prius from behind, causing a passenger in the Prius to be ejected from the vehicle. Then, the report continues, the cars continued driving and ended up in an embankment on I-70 east of Lake St. Louis Boulevard. The Prius overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Prius, 59-year-old Steven Anderson, and the passenger, 61-year-old Kristi Anderson, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were from West Des Moines, Iowa, the report said.

MSHP arrest reports show 55-year-old Larry L. Larsen, the driver of the Corvette, was arrested by St. Charles County police for driving while intoxicated which resulted in death.

MSHP did not mention in the crash report if Larsen had any injuries from the crash. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

