1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11:00 a.m. One victim died, and the other was not conscious or breathing when she was taken to a hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.