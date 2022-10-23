1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting

Homicide investigation generic
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11:00 a.m. One victim died, and the other was not conscious or breathing when she was taken to a hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Other information was not immediately known.

