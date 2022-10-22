Summer-like temperatures this weekend

Weather Discussion: Temperatures will be near the record high with 85° forecasted. The record high for today is 86° set back in 2020.

Low pressure over Oklahoma is bringing a southerly wind and a slight increase in humidity. In addition, more clouds will develop this afternoon because of that moisture increase.

No jackets or coats are needed tonight. Expect low temperatures in the 60s, and then we have another day in the 80s Sunday.

Our temperatures will be above-average again Monday with highs in the 80s, however, changes will start to develop. A cold front producing rain will begin moving in from the west. Rain becomes widespread Tuesday and many will see over an inch of rainfall accumulation. Some showers will last through Wednesday morning.

Saturday's record high temperature in St. Louis could be in jeopardy. (KMOV)

