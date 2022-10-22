Police called to North City gas station 68 times in 2022, city calls it a nuisance property

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The City of St Louis is taking a notorious gas station to court, saying the business is too dangerous to stay open.

“Shut it down until you figure out what to do,” says Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley.

The Shell gas station is located on St. Louis Avenue and North Florissant. It’s the same place where 16-year-old Darryl Ross was shot and killed by police in September.

“I agree that there are a lot of shootings and I agree that it is a nuisance property. The neighbors have spoken up a number of times,” says homeowner Travis Sheridan.

Community members testified at a nuisance property hearing Friday afternoon and referred to the store as a drug-riddled, violent mess and city lawyers agree.

Alderman Bosley, along with Public Safety Director Daniel Isom, signed off on a letter claiming the property is full of disturbances, shootings and other unruly behavior.

“If we brought this same business to where it is that you sleep, nine times out of 10 you would be asking for the same type of peace that we’re asking for,” says Bosley.

During the hearing, the store owners argued that the violence and drugs are not in their control. Neighbors recommended security be added to the gas station in order for business to continue.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers have been called to the Shell gas station 68 times since the start of 2022.

“The challenge with St. Louis is that we have a lot of codes that remain unenforced,” says Sheridan. “If there are codes and there are problems with that gas station, we need better code enforcement.”

The gas station could be shut down for a year if it is deemed a nuisance property, meaning it is unfit to keep open until changes are made.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.