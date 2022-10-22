Metro East school district looks to provide emotional support following assault captured on camera

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Metro East school district is looking to provide social and emotional support to students involved in an altercation caught on video.

Cell phone footage captured at least six minors assaulting a 12-year-old East St. Louis student after school Wednesday.

Dominique McNeal, the mother of the 12-year-old boy seen being assaulted in the cell phone video, confirmed to News 4 that her son is a student at Lincoln Middle School in the East St. Louis School District.

The East St. Louis Police Department confirmed to News 4 at least six minors were arrested following the incident. The department sent News 4 the following statement Friday:

“The East St. Louis Police Department was very saddened by this disturbing video. It is always our business to try to find other ways to mediate issues students have before the situation becomes violent. Our department is currently still investigating this situation and hope to bring some type of closure to this tragedy as soon as possible.”

October is anti-bullying month for the East St. Louis School District.

“Unfortunately, sometimes there are incidents that we need to respond to,” said East St. Louis Chief of Schools Kesia Garrett. “There has to be a consequence. You don’t want to leave an issue unresolved even if there were consequences. We definitely want to make sure that the person that’s victimized has an opportunity to have a discussion or there’s a time when they can come back together and really work on restoring what relationship was there before.”

The resources listed below are for students and parents in the East St. Louis School District.

One of the East St. Louis School District’s top five goals is to provide Safe & Healthy Environments for our students. Key Overall Social Emotional Supports (SEL) Include:

Peace Warriors: The student-group of Peace Warriors positively impact school culture through proactive engagement with other students. Trained in Dr. Kings’ non-violence, they serve as near-peers to help reduce violence, increase tolerance, and provide ongoing support to those who have experienced trauma.

Enhanced staffing for Student Support Services: This includes school social workers, SEL content specialists, and the Director for Student and Parent Support Services. The Director is working with district staff and community partners to establish the framework necessary to best provide social/emotional supports to our youth.

Social and Emotional Learning Curriculum: All students preschool through grade 12 are engaged in a comprehensive Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum. This includes Ripple Effects and PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Supports).

Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports (MTSS): Guides all our social-emotional supports and interventions at all schools.

Restorative Practices: Restorative Practices can be a vital tool in repairing harm after conflict, restoring trust and building quality relationships. East St. Louis School District is committed to training all staff in Restorative Practices to promote constructive conversations and positive, healthy relationships with students and their peers.

Trauma-Informed Supports - We are working on providing additional trauma-informed trainings for staff.

Universal Screener - We utilize DESSA, our evidenced-based Universal Social-Emotional Screener, that is intended to help school staff plan instruction and document students’ strengths and areas of need, and evaluate program outcomes. This screener is one way we collect baseline data for our students within the multi-tiered systems of support.

Key Partnerships: Continue partnerships with several outside agencies to provide school-based services, including: Hoyleton Youth and Family Services which provides individual and family counseling and group services; Chestnut Services which provides substance abuse counseling, Comprehensive Behavioral Health that provides SASS/emergency crisis services; Children’s Home + Aid who provides runaway and lockout support, and more. We currently partner with 13 outside agencies to provide school-based services including dental, vision, individual and family counseling, crisis services, asthma, substance abuse, and yoga.

Wraparound Wellness Center

Family support: We support families in trauma with strength-based, culturally responsive, long-term support within the schools and the community. The Wraparound Wellness Center was created to address youth violence and trauma in our community with culturally-responsive, family-focused, strength-based, trauma-informed supports. Our goal is to heal our community starting with our youth where data shows they are more at risk after-school in the evenings and on the weekends. We are open in the evenings and weekends and provide support on the scene of any traumatic event involving youth.

SOS Crisis Team: A 24-hour (online/in-person) SOS Crisis Team responds to any traumatic event involving a youth as a victim, witness, family member or bystander. The team is composed of social workers, nurses, school psychologists, and school counselors. We manage a comfort room at the headquarters of local police and fire departments, as well as the Illinois State Police.

Community crisis support: Supported students and families impacted by recent flooding.

Youth programming: Peace Warriors and Unified Champions (Inclusive Schools / Special Olympics)

1. Student Mental Health and Wellness: https://www.estl189.com/domain/407

2. Anti-Bullying Policy and Procedures: https://www.estl189.com/domain/92

3. Restorative Practices: https://www.estl189.com/site/default.aspx?DomainID=96

