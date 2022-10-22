Man robbed at office of violence prevention program, police say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men robbed a victim while he was working at the office of Cure Violence in St. Louis City, police say.

The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge. A man in his 50s told News 4 he was sitting at his desk when he heard the front door open. Seconds later, two armed suspects came in and pointed guns at him.

Police say the two suspects, men in their 20s, took the man’s wallet and then fled in a silver Buick LaCrosse.

