Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019.

“The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.

However, that perception has recently changed.

“I’m leaving for sure without a doubt. Now that I know this information,” said Marshall.

Its information regarding high levels of radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary, her children’s school. The school is less than a mile from her home and has now tainted her desire to stay.

“I would’ve never moved to an area had I known anything like that, especially knowing that I had young children and was planning to have more kids too,” she said. “You would think if they knew about something like that, that should be required to be disclosed.”

News 4 looked into what is required for residents to disclose when selling their home in the wake of concerns over people’s health living near Jana Elementary or along Coldwater Creek.

“The first thing is that it has to be known, so if folks don’t even know there is a problem, you can’t disclose,” said Katie Berry, president of St. Louis REALTORS.

The statutory disclosures that must be made when selling a home in Missouri do include radioactive or hazardous materials. It asks if the seller has ever received a report stating affirmatively that the property is or was previously contaminated with radioactive material or other hazardous material. If so, they must check yes.

However, as Berry explains, you are only required to disclose problems that are physically on your property.

“Certainly, if you’re touching something [like a creek], that is different because that’s then coming onto your property. So, it definitely depends on the boundary lines,” said Berry. “It has to be on your property to disclose it. So, you’re not required or legally bound to know about things that are happening on other people’s properties to disclose them.”

The recent study on Jana Elementary, conducted by Boston Chemical Data Corp, found high levels of radioactive contamination on the school’s property, not necessarily an indication of contamination across the neighborhood.

“It’s stressful to not know. At least I feel like we should get some direction on what to do, like if we should test our home or we should get our blood tested or whatever,” said Marshall.

News 4 asked the St. Louis County Health Department for guidance as residents now worry about their safety next to Jana or Coldwater Creek.

A spokesperson says because this involves radioactive material, the county does not have jurisdiction, and only the federal government can provide guidance. However, the county has reached out to both the state health department and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry to meet and discuss what the next steps are.

As for Marshall, her next steps also feel unclear.

“I’ll feel bad if I rent my home or sell my home,” she said. “I worked so hard to get myself into this home and to provide a better life for my kids. A better neighborhood and stuff, and I thought I was doing the right thing. And apparently, it’s like a hazard to their health,” said Marshall.

The US Army Corps of Engineers tells News 4 they will begin new testing in the Jana Elementary area Monday, October 24, and preliminary results will be available within two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.