Grill to glory initiative highlights community stability, desire for safer neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis leaders are bringing the grills back out in an effort to bring the community together.

They will have weekly Saturday church cookouts in order to bring local churches together and attempt to make neighborhoods safer.

More than 200 churches participated in Saturday’s event. In its first season, it had 22 churches hosting cookouts for residents, 65 the following year, and 112 throughout the St. Louis area in 2021.

“We are surprised at how rapid it has grown, and the growth has been so fluid. But it really just speaks to how the church is looking to regain credibility, and to be the leader and to be visible and active in society and most importantly, neighborhoods,” said James Clark, vice president of public safety with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

