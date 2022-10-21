St. Louis woman calls doctor hero after linking decades of seizures to baby’s vitamin deficiency

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An afternoon of fun, as two-year-old Thomas goes down the big yellow slide, sticks the landing, and soaks in the cheers from mom and dad. A simple joy, mother Kate Keefe, feared she would never get to enjoy.

“I’ve had renal failure, heart arrhythmia, seizures continued and became worse,” Keefe said.

Keefe’s nightmare started in 2008. She remembers her first seizure in her second year of law school. She was later diagnosed with Photo-Sensitive Epilepsy. The condition is triggered by things like stress and injuries.

Keefe endured years of pain but heartache set in. In 2021, when she and her husband received their newborn’s scan results, the findings were abnormal.

“Nobody knew what was wrong with me,” Keefe said. “So I was afraid I wouldn’t watch my child grow up, but to hear my child might not grow up at all ... I didn’t think anything could be worse than my child might not grow up at all.”

The scan showed “Baby Thomas” was developing with low biotin, that’s one of the key vitamins your body needs to function.

Family Care Practitioner Dr. Ratesh Ghandi with Mercy Hospital St. Louis connected the baby’s vitamin deficiency to Keefe’s seizures and ordered an emergency biotinidase test for Keefe.

“Order that test and getting that result was a lightbulb moment for us,” Dr. Ratesh Ghandi said. “This is why you’ve [Kate] had seizures for so long.”

This led to testing Thomas. It turns out, both mother and son share biotinidase deficiency – an extremely rare disease only one out of 100,000 people get.

“It’s pretty remarkable,” Dr. Ratesh Ghandi said. “What bogs my mind is this case she had so much testing done, and she had been held up by a lot of doctors for a lot of years.”

The fix was just a simple over-the-counter vitamin from any pharmacy. For the last couple of months, Keefe hasn’t experienced any symptoms.

“I could be pissed I’ve been dealing with this for 30 years, but who cares because my son will never have to deal with it,” Keefe said.

As Thomas continues to play on the playground at the family’s Ladue residence, Keefe says her son has his dad’s genes and all of his mom’s love.

There is a dose of advice she wants all expecting parents to take to heart.

“Get the newborn screened,” Keefe said. “I know you don’t have to. It takes almost nothing, they aren’t injecting anything. If they can catch this and save a child’s life. To be honest, I didn’t want to be on TV, but I don’t ever want anyone going through this.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.