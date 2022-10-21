St. Louis county woman convicted of kidnapping, domestic assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dawona Cook, 32, was convicted by a jury with kidnapping, domestic assault and armed criminal action today in St. Louis County.

It was found that Cook had assaulted her former partner and forced her into Cook’s car at gunpoint.

Not soon after getting into the car, Cook crashed into another vehicle. This allowed her victim to be able to run and hide. The victim said that she had hid “in the darkest place I could find,” according to her testimony.

This assault and kidnapping left an affect on the woman.

“I don’t really want to do much now,” the victim testified. “I don’t want to go out much. I go to work, and I go home.”

The St. Louis County Prosecuting office said they will continue to aggressively prosecute domestic violence and hold people accountable for the actions.

“We will continue to remind victims who are living with this abuse that they are not alone and there are resources available to you,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Don’t hesitate to contact our office for more information.”

Cook’s sentencing is set for 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 and Cook, who was out on bond, is ordered to go back into custody.

