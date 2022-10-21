WATCH: Smash-and-grab thieves target Steve’s Hot Dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve’s Hot Dogs in South City said it was the target of smash-and-grab thieves overnight.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says thieves broke glass at the front of the business around 3:20 a.m. Friday before they attempted to steal. Surveillance video shows one suspect looking through the register for cash, but finding none. Thieves also searched other parts of the restaurant.

Despite the burglary, Steve’s Hot Dogs plans to be open for lunch Friday, but the front is boarded up.

