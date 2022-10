ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run late Friday morning in north St. Louis.

The man was hit by a white Nissan at the 3000 block of West Norwood Drive. The driver left the scene before police arrived.

The man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is on going.

