Edwardsville man charged with dissemination, possession of child pornography

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Nicholas Misiak of Edwardsville has been charged with seven counts of dissemination and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Police searched Misiak’s home in the 1100 block of Century Drive in Edwardsville Thursday. He was arrested after the search.

Misiak, 38, would face up to 30 years of imprisonment for each dissemination charge and seven years for each possession charge if he is found guilty of the crimes.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
Erica Hart
Jana Elementary parent afraid her kids’ illnesses are due to nuclear waste at school; teachers moving out of classrooms
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
AD Fact Check | Trudy Busch Valentine's campaign attacking Eric Schmitt's record
AD Fact Check | Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign attacking Eric Schmitt’s record