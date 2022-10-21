Edwardsville man charged with dissemination, possession of child pornography

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Nicholas Misiak of Edwardsville has been charged with seven counts of dissemination and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Police searched Misiak’s home in the 1100 block of Century Drive in Edwardsville Thursday. He was arrested after the search.

Misiak, 38, would face up to 30 years of imprisonment for each dissemination charge and seven years for each possession charge if he is found guilty of the crimes.

