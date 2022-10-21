Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m.

The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of University City,” said Warehouse Manager Jim Enriquez. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”

This will be the 8th location in Missouri. The closest one in the St. Louis area was 16 miles southwest to Manchester, 21 miles northwest to St. Peters, or 23 miles south to South St. Louis.

