AD Fact Check | Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign attacking Eric Schmitt’s record
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2022 campaign countdown continues, and more and more ads are hitting TVs with claims from candidates in both parties.
As Democratic candidate Trudy Bush Valentine takes on Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, we fact-check her campaign’s ad attacking Schmitt’s record.
Watch the above video for a breakdown of the claims.
