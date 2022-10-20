A stretch of warm temps ahead of rain

Weather Discussion: As of noon, temperatures had already surpassed yesterday’s high of 54°. We’ll continue to rise until high temperatures eventually near 70°. Mainly sunny with just a few passing high clouds. High pressure is the main focus as it ushers in warmer air.

This evening our temperatures will steadily drop. I would recommend having a light jacket on hand. Low temperatures eventually bottom out at 46°, so thankfully, you won’t need to worry about a frost or freeze.

Friday, we’ll have a warm front moving east through the area and a round of 80s through the weekend.

The pattern changes again early next week with the cold front. The timing of the front is still uncertain, with current trends showing it moving in Monday evening and bringing rain through early Tuesday. Upwards of an inch of rain is possible. Cooler air returns behind the front.

An active pattern seems to remain through the end of next week, with more chances for rain and cold fronts bringing cooler weather.

