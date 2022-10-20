St. Louis County town giving free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV) – A St. Louis County town is offering free steering wheel locks in an attempt to curb Hyundai and Kia thefts.

The Calverton Police Department is giving the locks free to residents who own one of the two vehicles and do not have an engine immobilizer.

Call the city clerk’s office at 314-524-1212 to register for the free steering wheel lock. Supplies are limited so they will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

