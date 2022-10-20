St. Louis County town giving free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV) – A St. Louis County town is offering free steering wheel locks in an attempt to curb Hyundai and Kia thefts.

The Calverton Police Department is giving the locks free to residents who own one of the two vehicles and do not have an engine immobilizer.

Call the city clerk’s office at 314-524-1212 to register for the free steering wheel lock. Supplies are limited so they will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri Lottery
Jackpot-winning Show Me Cash Missouri lottery ticket sold in Florissant
Shooting generic
Person of interest taken for questioning after shooting in Webster Groves
MoDOT is holding its winter weather drill Thursday amid ongoing driver shortages.
MoDOT facing ‘critical shortage,’ 30 percent understaffed ahead of winter season
washington park fire station
$600K allocated for Washington Park fire/police station to be disbursed over three years