St. Louis Blues reveal golden Reverse Retro jersey; get yours here

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time ever, the St. Louis Blues will wear jerseys that aren’t primarily blue, but gold during the 2022-23 season.

The team partnered with the NHL and Adidas to reveal the REverse Retro 2022 jersey, inspired by a 1966 design. The players will wear the primarily gold jerseys seven times during this time, starting with the November 17 game against the Washington Capitals.

Dans can pre-order the Reverse Retro jerseys now at the STL Authentics Team Store or online at STLAuthentics.com

The golden jerseys will be worn during these games too:

Nov. 21 vs. Anaheim

Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg

Dec. 11 vs. Colorado

Dec. 29 vs. Chicago

Jan. 10 vs. Calgary

Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo

