Person of interest taken for questioning after shooting in Webster Groves

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - A person of interest was taken for questioning following a late-night shooting in Webster Groves.

A victim was found shot in the chest in the 100 block of Reasnor Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

A person of interest was identified at the scene and taken to the police department for questioning. Police said at this time no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities called the incident “isolated” and said there is no threat to the general public.

