Jackpot-winning Show Me Cash Missouri lottery ticket sold in Florissant

FLORISSANT, MO. (KMOV) – A Show Me Cash ticket purchased in Florissant matched all five numbers to win the jackpot!

The $100,000 winning ticket for the Sept. 23 drawing was purchased at the Jamestown Amoco at 4095 N. Highway 67. The winning number combination was 2, 5, 8, 10 and 27.

Show Me Cash drawings happen daily at 8:59 p.m. The jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.