Halloween light brings a spooky scene to Festus Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Lenhard Family Light show has a new home this year.

The West City Park in Festus is now the home of a light show synched to music that will get you in the Halloween spirit.

Last year, the light show brought crowds to the Lenhard home in Pevely before traffic concerns had the show shut down by the city. The City of Pevely and the Lenhards worked together to instead build a freestanding display in the park. The lights were on in time for Pevely’s Christmas parade.

With over 66,000 lights controlled by 17 computers that send data to the display synced to music, the show’s new home this year is West City Park in Festus.

Through Halloween, you will hear popular spooky tunes including, This is Halloween, Addams Family Theme songs, and Spooky Spooky Skeletons. Backstreet Boys, Michael Jackson, and The Weekend also make the setlist.

The Lenhard family is also working for a Guinness Book of World Record as the largest Halloween light display in the world. The application was accepted, and they are waiting for the verification process.

After Halloween, the display will swap the ghosts and spiders for candy canes and Christmas trees. The new playlist will instead feature Christmas tunes as the show instead highlights the spirit of Christmas.

You can find the display at 2232 Old State Highway A, Festus, MO. Shows run Thursday through Sunday from 7:30 p.m to 10 p.m. Tune into 99.7 FM to hear the music and enjoy the 48-minute show.

