Edman up for two different Gold Glove Awards, four Cardinals named finalists

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As has been the case in recent years for St. Louis, the announcement of the Gold Glove finalists was littered with Cardinals when the lists came out Thursday afternoon. Unlike previous precedent, however, the Cardinals had one player who was named a finalist for two separate Gold Glove Awards.

Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado were named finalists for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award at their respective positions Thursday. The three St. Louis infielders all took home Gold Gloves last season as three of the five Cardinals to do so in 2021.

The quirk for these nominations, though, was two Cardinals being named finalists for the brand-new utility Gold Glove Award. One of them was Edman, who qualified at multiple positions and could become the first MLB player to win two separate Gold Gloves in the same year. One of his challengers is teammate Brendan Donovan, who also qualified as a finalist for the utility player Gold Glove.

Though Edman played a fair amount of shortstop for the Cardinals this season, he still qualified as a second baseman with an opportunity to defend his title from last season. Former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong was not named a finalist.

As a finalist again this year, Goldschmidt seeks his fifth career Gold Glove, while Arenado chases his 10th consecutive Gold Glove at third base. If Arenado lands this year’s award, it will tie him with Mike Schmidt for the second-most Gold Gloves by a third baseman in MLB history. Brooks Robinson pulled down 16 Gold Gloves at third during his Hall of Fame career with Baltimore.

Outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill also won Gold Gloves as Cardinals last year but were not among the finalists for an award this season. O’Neill had multiple stints on the injured list, preventing his chance to claim a third consecutive Gold Glove Award in left field.

Bader also missed time with injury before the Cardinals traded him to the Yankees for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery at the trade deadline. If it’s any consolation for Bader, he’s the only one among the Cardinals’ 2021 Gold Glove recipients whose season isn’t over yet.

Another Cardinal who missed substantial time to injury in 2022, catcher Yadier Molina was not named as a Gold Glove finalist. His illustrious career ends with nine Gold Gloves, one short of the 10 awards accumulated by Johnny Bench, the second-most by a catcher in MLB history. Ivan Rodriguez had 13.

