Get To Know Michael Sinclair!
Michael Sinclair is running for Missouri State Senate District 2.
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Residence: O’Fallon, MO
Background in 500 words or less:
Immigrant. Came to USA 22 Years ago as a Student with $700. Went to College to pursue my MBA. Worked through College, on campus , on minimum wage. Worked at the Dinning Hall, Fast Food restaurant (on campus) and the Library. Enjoyed every minute of my journey. I have been through the grind. I have lived through the challenges of the Lower and Middle income individuals and families. I believe in continuous improvement. I love living in Missouri and raising a family here. I am running for Missouri State Senate District 2, so I can give back to the community that has given me and my family so much. I believe in Positive Politics.
Top Issues (500 words or less):
I believe in:
Positive Politics
Women’s Right to Bodily Autonomy
Common Sense Gun Law Reforms
Equal Rights and Opportunities for All
A healthy balance between generating revenue and improving quality of life
Holding elected representatives accountable for their actions
Addressing and resolving small issues before they become big
Affordable healthcare for all
Defending worker’s rights
Job creation for all skill sets
Improving relations between the police and public
Finding common ground between opposing parties
Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes
Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? No
Missouri ranks 49th in the nation in state funding for schools. Would you like to see additional funding? Yes
Do you support the new Missouri law that bans books with explicit or sexually inappropriate images in Missouri schools? No
Do you support getting rid of personal property tax? No
Do you think the 2020 Presidential election was fair? Yes
Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief plan? Yes
Do you support voter ID laws? No
Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes
Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? Yes
Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes
Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes
