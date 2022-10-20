Federal grand jury indicts East St. Louis man in Kia carjacking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A federal grand jury has indicted an East St. Louis man on charges related to carjacking earlier this year.

Brandon Best was indicted on a carjacking charge and a charge of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Authorities claim Best was one of two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint during the early morning hours of July 12 in the 1000 block of Geyer Avenue. The woman’s Kia was later seen in East St. Louis. The stolen car was then chased by police back into St. Louis.

Best was arrested near Interstate 44 and South Jefferson Avenue. Charging documents state a pistol was found near the end of the pursuit.

