Drivers reminded to resist the urge to swerve around deer

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is sounding the alarm. IDOT is warning drivers to be more cautious on roads during an active deer period.

Deer mate from now through December, making them more active and unaware of surroundings. Deer-related car crashes spike in Illinois during this season.

In 2021, Illinois reported 14,500 vehicle accidents involving deer. Broken up by county, Madison ranked second for the most crashes involving deer with 452 accidents.

Joseph Monroe, the District 8 Operations Engineer for IDOT, said, “A lot of times it’s not the crash with the deer that’s the bigger issue, it’s when the folks try to avoid the deer.”

Swerving or veering to avoid the deer can put you into oncoming traffic or the ditch, increasing the severity of the crash.

Monroe said, “Be defensive in your driving. We ask you to don’t veer for the deer if you can just hit it with a glancing blow.”

Following the speed limit and slowing down when approaching deer will give you more time to react.

If you do hit a deer, pull over to the shoulder, turn on the hazards, and call 911 for help. Stay in the vehicle and do not check on the deer.

You are required to report deer accidents on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Website.

While deer are found anywhere, they are common at dawn and dusk in rural areas, near thickets or woods, and low-lying spots.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.