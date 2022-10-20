Amber Alert canceled for 16-year-old Florida girl

The Amber Alert issued for a 16-year-old Florida girl on Thursday has been canceled.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Amber Alert issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City has been canceled after the child was found safe, authorities said.

According to the Amber Alert, Ashlynn Cox, 16, had disappeared on Tuesday and may have been with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement tweeted Thursday night that Ashlynn was found safe. The update did not say whether Hammersla was found.

