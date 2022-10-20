$600K allocated for Washington Park fire/police station to be dispersed over three years

METRO EAST (KMOV) - The Village of Washington Park will receive $600,000 in state funding over a three-year span, according to the mayor.

Washington Park Mayor Leonard Moore confirmed to News 4 Monday that the village will receive $200,000 a year for the next three years for its new fire and police buildings.

In October 2021 the building that housed the village’s fire, police and public works departments burned down. The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to village officials.

“What can a village do or even build with $200,000 that you’re getting a year?” Mayor Leonard Moore told News 4. “That $600,000 is not much to begin with. It was just like another blow to add with the other blows.”

Illinois Representatives Jay Hoffman and Latoya Greenwood and State Senator Chris Belt touted the money Illinois allocated for the Washington Park fire/police station earlier in 2022 at a town hall.

Mayor Moore told News 4 the lawmakers didn’t disclose to him that the money would be dispersed over a three-year period.

New 4 reached out to the lawmakers Wednesday. As of Wednesday night, Senator Belt is the only lawmaker to respond to News 4. He sent the following statement to News 4 but didn’t explain the miscommunication with the Washington Park mayor.

“I have consistently fought for the needed resources to rebuild the Washington Park Fire and Police Department,” Belt said. “I encourage the mayor to work with the governor’s office to make sure the appropriate paperwork is in order to receive the necessary funds. The safety of the Washington residents is my top priority.”

Moore told News 4 his office rarely gets a response from J.B. Pritzker’s Office.

“I would like to have it sooner than three years from now,” Washington Park resident Anita Clark told News 4. “I think they shouldn’t spoon-feed us money for something of such a great need for the community. We need that right away.”

Moore still aims to have the buildings open sometime this winter.

