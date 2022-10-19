Urn found on Forest Park golf course

The urn was found on August 29, 2022 in Forest Park.
The urn was found on August 29, 2022 in Forest Park.(St. Louis Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park.

The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner.  After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.

Anyone who recognizes the urn is asked to call 314-444-5603.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gun lock attached to gun.
St. Louis City to add gun safety to school curriculums
Graphic
Man dies in St. Louis crash
City of St. Charles, and partners applying for ARPA dollars to fund ‘City of Refuge’ project...
City of St. Charles, and partners applying for ARPA dollars to fund ‘City of Refuge’ project to house the homeless
Jana Elementary School to close, students will begin virtual learning after radioactive waste...
Jana Elementary School to close, students will begin virtual learning after radioactive waste found