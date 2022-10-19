St. Louis City to add gun safety education to school curriculums

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In an effort to prevent more young victims to gun violence, St. Louis leaders are bringing gun safety education to the classroom.

Leaders from the Educators for Gun Safety said 18 children have been shot and killed in St. Louis City so far this year, and at least 72 others have been injured. Educators for Gun Safety was launched in April 2022 as a “long-term effort to stop the gun-related killings that continue taking the lives of children and destroying families.” Members of Educators for Gun Safety along with Confluence Academy and Saint Louis Public Schools developed a curriculum to teach students how to avoid unsafe situations when a firearm is present.

“Our kids’ lives are on the line. We all have to do something. Proper gun safety precautions can save lives. The sad fact is we live in a world where many of our kids are surrounded by gun violence, and guns are often nearby and unsecured,” Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver said, the CEO of Confluence Academies.

The plan is to start gun safety education this current fall semester.

“Guns are killing our children and it has to stop,” Saint Louis Public Schools retiring Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said. “We know that a first step in stopping these preventable deaths is to make sure guns are locked and stored safely. So, we launched this effort with outreach and events to make sure our parents and families know how to lock their guns and provide them with free gun locks. So far, we have distributed more than 250 free gun locks at three giveaway events with our partners, Confluence Academies and Women’s Voices Raised.”

